The two-time defending state champion Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams will make their debut on Classic Rock 105.1 FM on Friday night as they take on another defending state champion, the Carencro High Golden Bears of Class 4A.

For nearly two decades, Acadiana High football was heard on ESPN 1420. From James P. Bitterman - who put the Wreckin' Rams on the broadcast map - to Brandon Comeaux and Ian Auzenne - who have broadcasted the AHS games for the past three years - the Green and Gold have brought championship football to those airwaves.

Courtesy KATC via YouTube

Acadiana High kicks off the season on Friday night by hosting their cross-parish rival Carencro High in the first of three matchups against teams who won state championships last season. AHS is scheduled to travel to Catholic High of Baton Rouge in Week 2 to take on the Bears, who won it all in Division I last season before being stripped of the title as the result of LHSAA sanctions. Then, Acadiana will come back home to Bill Dotson Stadium to host the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights, who won the Division III state title last season.

Acadiana will then jump into district competition that'll feature home games against Sulphur, Southside, Sam Houston, and Barbe and away games against New Iberia, Comeaux, and Lafayette High - which will end the regular season. It will be interesting to see how well the Lake Charles area teams stack up after Hurricane Laura forced them out of action last season. And the Iberia and Lafayette Parish teams in the district will each give Acadiana their best shot as they look to produce playoff seasons of their own.

Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux

The pregame show starts at 6:00 p.m. as the guys sit down with Acadiana High Football Coach Matt McCullough and opposing Carencro High Football Coach Tony Courville. The guys also will bring you conversations with the people who make Acadiana High great - the students, faculty, and the players.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

It will be another great season of Acadiana High football as Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux broadcast the state champs on Acadiana's Classic Rock 105.1 FM all season long!

Football Fans: Who is Your Favorite Running Back?