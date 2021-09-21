10 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Week 4 LSWA Polls

After week 3 of high school football, plenty of area teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective class LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) poll.

(All rankings are based on a compilation of votes from the writers of the LSWA)

The fourth top 10 poll for the 2021 season was released this morning, with ten teams representing the Acadiana area ranked, including one at the very top.

In Class 5A, Acadiana dropped a few spots after their 14-13 loss to LCA on Friday. Even at 1-2, the Rams are still ranked 6th, with their two losses coming to the 1st place team in 5A and 2A.

Carencro and STM rank 6th and 7th respectively in 4A, while St. Martinville's 3-0 start has the steady at 8th in 3A.

Lafayette Christian Academy (LCA) remains the solidified #1 team in 2A after their impressive win at Acadiana. Also remaining in the 2A top 10 poll is Notre Dame at 5th and Loreauville at 7th.

In Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic fell just outside the top 10 following their loss to Abbeville, but St. Edmund entered the top 10 for the first time this season, coming in at #8.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prev

Catholic-BR (11) 3-0 143 1 Zachary 3-0 126 2 Brother Martin 1-0 108 3 Ponchatoula (1) 1-0 99 T5 Alexandria 3-0 82 9 Acadiana 1-2 74 4 West Monroe 1-1 62 T5 Capt. Shreve 3-0 49 10 John Curtis 0-1 42 7 Byrd 3-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 35, Scotlandville 25, Destrehan 19, Benton 9, East St. John 7, Parkway 5, Haughton 4, Dutchtown 4, Rummel 3, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prev

Neville (5) 3-0 139 1 Karr (7) 1-0 136 2 Warren Easton 1-0 117 4 Westgate 2-1 96 5 Northwood-Shreve. 2-1 88 6 Carencro 2-1 85 3 STM 1-2 76 7 Cecilia 2-1 59 10 Vandebilt Catholic 0-1 29 8 Assumption 1-1 25 9

Others receiving votes: Leesville 22, Teurlings Catholic 19, Liberty 15, Plaquemine 3, Minden 3, Carver 1, Huntington 1, Lakeshore 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prev

University (10) 3-0 142 1 St. James (1) 2-0 129 3 Madison Prep 3-0 114 4 Union Parish (1) 2-1 108 2 Lake Charles Prep 2-1 87 6 Sterlington 3-0 84 7 De La Salle 0-1 77 5 St. Martinville 3-0 52 8 E.D. White 1-0 46 9 Church Point 3-0 31 10

Others receiving votes: Iowa 30, Jena 12, North Webster 10, Mansfield 7, Lutcher 5, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prev

LCA (11) 3-0 142 1 Many (1) 2-1 127 2 Newman 1-0 113 3 Amite 1-0 108 4 Notre Dame 3-0 84 5 Mangham 2-1 81 6 Loreauville 3-0 64 7 St. Charles 1-0 53 8 General Trass 3-0 48 10 Rosepine 3-0 39 NR

Others receiving votes: North Caddo 24, Dunham 15, Catholic-New Iberia 13, Avoyelles 13, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Kentwood 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prev

Calvary (12) 3-0 144 1 Ouachita Christian 3-0 131 2 Southern Lab 1-1 111 3 Ascension Catholic 1-0 102 5 Grand Lake 3-0 91 6 Homer 2-1 73 9 Haynesville 2-1 63 10 St. Edmund 3-0 58 NR St. Frederick 3-0 44 NR Oak Grove 0-3 42 4

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 30, Riverside 20, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Mary’s 7, Logansport 3, Opelousas Catholic 1.

Comfort Foods Down South

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

Southern Hobbies Added To Olympics