UL Football Offers Acadiana’s Walter Bob

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently will continue to try to add a local prep star to one of their future recruiting classes, despite the fact that he has already verbally committed to an SEC school.

Walter Bob, Jr., who currently attends Acadiana High School shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

On Monday, Bob shared that he had issued a verbal commitment to Alabama.

A defensive end, Bob was issued an offer by Alabama earlier on Monday.

Also on Monday, Bob was offered by Penn St. and Marshall.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Bob compiled 54 tackles, including solo stops, to go along with nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and two blocked punts, while helping Acadiana to a Class 5A state title in 2020, the second for the Wreckin' Rams in as many years.

Bob, who also plays tight end on the prep level, is known as a hard-hitting defender with elite quickness. He's regarded as an outstanding pass rusher, with the ability to defend the run as well.

An outstanding athlete, it would come as no surprise if many more offers come Bob's way.

Bob became the second verbal commitment for Alabama for the 2022 signing class.

Keep in mind; verbal commitments are non-binding and recruits can not only continue to be recruited by other schools but can de-commit at any time.

Bob was reportedly offered by Arkansas St. back in December.

Currently a junior at Acadiana, Bob is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.