Arkansas Tech Offers Northwest’s Keshaun Lazard

A local prep standout has received his fifth offer, with this one coming from a school in a neighboring state.

Keshaun Lazard, currently a student at Northwest High School, located in Opelousas, shared on social media on Thursday that he has received an offer from Arkansas Tech, a Division II school located in Russellville, Arkansas.

NCAA Division II schools cannot offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer spots on their respective rosters.

On Wednesday, Lazard was offered by Division III Heidelberg University.

On Monday, Lazard received his first offer from a Division I school, Lamar.

A 6-foot-2, 168-pound receiver, Lazard also plays basketball at Northwest.

Lazard has also reportedly been offered by St. Norbert College, an NCAA Division III school and Grand View University, an NAIA school.

Lazard is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.