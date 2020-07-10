Northwest’s Katlyn Manuel Commits to Austin Peay

A local prep girls basketball standout has decided on her future college home.

Katlyn Manuel, a student at Northwest High School in Opelousas, shared on social media on Thursday that she has verbally committed to Austin Peay, located in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A 6-foot center, Manuel was named a First-Team Class 5-3A All-District selection, as well as a Max Preps Second-Team All-State pick this season.

Manuel, who was also offered by UTSA, among others, is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.