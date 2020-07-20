Northwestern St. Offers LCA’s Brylan Green

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition, in the form of another state school, in their quest to land a prep baseball standout from the Acadiana area.

Brylan Green, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been offered by Northwestern St.

At the start of the month, Green shared that he was offered by Parkland College.

In June, Green was offered by both Grambling St., Southern, and Georgia St.

Also in June, Green shared that he was extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound centerfielder, Green is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also a member of the LCA football team, as a defensive back, Green is also an outstanding student, sporting a 3.6 GPA.

Green has reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as South Alabama, Grambling St., Mississippi St. and Memphis.