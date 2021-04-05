UL Softball Sweeps Doubleheader From Lamar

The win streak continues on the softball diamond for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

16th-ranked Louisiana swept a non-conference doubleheader from the Lamar Cardinals on Monday in Beaumont, Texas, winning the first game, 18-0, before capturing the second game, 10-0, both in five-inning, mercy-rule fashion.

The Cajuns outscored Lamar in the two games, 28-0, while outhitting the Cardinals, 28-6.

The two wins extended UL's current win streak to 12 games, its longest since the 2019 season.

The games represented the fourth and fifth games of a 10-game road trip for the Cajuns.

In the first game, Louisiana scored in every inning, including one in the first, four in second, seven in the third, five in the fourth, and one in the fifth, as they cruised to the 18-0 win, the most runs they have scored in a single game this season.

Louisiana, who outhit Lamar, 15-3, was led at the plate by Ciara Bryan, who 3-for-5, including two triples, three runs scored, and four runs batted in, while Julie Rawls homered and drove in three runs.

Kandra Lamb (13-2) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing three innings of two-hit shutout softball.

Breanna Reyna suffered the loss for the Cardinals, allowing ten runs on nine hits over 3.0 innings.

View the game box score.

In the second game, Louisiana once again got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the second inning when Kaitlyn Alderink reached on an infield single with two outs, stole second, and then scored on a clutch two-out run-scoring single by Karly Heath, which gave them a 1-0 lead.

The Cajuns added to their lead in the top half of the third inning, scoring four runs on two hits, including run-scoring singles off the bats of Rawls and Alderink, which widened their advantage to 5-0.

UL put the game completely away in the top half of the fourth inning, scoring three runs on four hits, including a two-run double by Jade Gortarez, which made it 8-0.

Louisiana pushed across the final two runs of the game in the top half of the fifth inning courtesy of a run-scoring triple by Melissa Mayeaux, as well as an RBI single off the bat of Kendall Talley, which made it 11-0.

That was more than enough for the Cajuns, who went on to the 11-0 mercy-rule victory, and the doubleheader sweep.

Louisiana, who outhit Lamar, 12-3, was led at the plate by Alderink, who went 2-for-2 with a run batted in, while Gortarez drove home three runs.

Casey Dixon (4-0) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing three innings of one-hit shutout softball in relief.

Shelby Mixon (1-10) suffered the loss for the Cardinals, allowing seven runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings pitched.

View the game box score.

With the two triumphs, Louisiana improved to 27-6 on the season, while Lamar dropped to 4-32.

The Cajuns return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Huntsville, Texas to face the Sam Houston St. Bearkats in a non-conference contest with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.