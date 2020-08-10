Lamar Offers STM’s Dominic Zepherin

One local prep standout is already committed to an Ivy League school, but that's apparently not stopping another school from The Lone Star State from trying to get him to change his mind.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin shared on social media late last week that he has been offered by Lamar.

Late last month, Zepherin verbally committed to Yale.

All verbal commitments are non-binding, and schools are allowed to continue to recruit high school prospects, even after they have verbally committed to a college.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate next spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls St., Army, Pennsylvania, Southern, Northwestern St. and Houston Baptist, Georgetown, Prairie View, Princeton, McNeese St., Fordham, Air Force, Navy, South Alabama.