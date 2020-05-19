KATC 3 Sports Director Andrew Clay on his Sports Media Journey

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The sports media industry can be a tough nut to crack whether you're going the journalism route, trying to make it on television, trying your hand behind the mic on radio, or whatever else may come with the sports media world.

I've restarted a segment going behind the scenes to see just precisely how sports media professionals got to where they are today with 'The Grind of Sports Media, How They Got There'

It's a segment I developed while I was searching for my own path to sports talk radio and with the lack of live sports to talk about I figured now would be as good a time as any to revive it.

On Tuesday, I welcomed in KATC 3's Sports Director and fellow Yankee Andrew Clay.

He shared where he grew up, how he developed a love and passion for sports and one of which was pretty unconventional, to say the least.

In addition, he gave us an update with how things have been working quarantined wise at KATC, when he knew he wanted to pursue a career in sports media, why he chose Penn State, how he got his start, winning an Emmy, and how he ended up in Lafayette, Louisiana.

So, buckle in and let me take you on a sports media adventure and grant you a backstage pass to Andrew Clay's sports media journey.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook