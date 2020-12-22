Waiver Wire Tuesday-The Best Fantasy Football Pickups for Week 16

Welcome to an extension of 'The Fantasy Football Lounge' which you can hear every Tuesday 5-6p on The Word With G with myself and the Guru aka Spencer Urquhart.

Every week here on this column we'll dive into your fantasy football league waiver wires and unearth the best available players that you can.

Say your team got banged up last week and you need some replacements or maybe you made a few hiccups on draft day and need to add some punch to your lineup or maybe you wanna just pick somebody up so your friends can't get them. Whatever the reason, the waiver wire is a vital tool to either winning or losing in your fantasy football league.

Add the right guy at the right time and it can catapult you forward but drop the wrong guy at the wrong time and you'll be absolutely kicking yourself and watching somebody else enjoy YOUR CHAMPIONSHIP. Now, you definitely don't want that, do you?

Here's how it works. Week by week I'll be searching the waiver wire to find the best guys we can add to try and improve our rosters but they must be owned in less than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

I'll give you a variety of quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to choose from. No kickers or defense, not here.

So, as they say, the choice is yours and yours alone... Choose wisely my friends and let the fantasy football gods be forever in your favor.

We are onto the Championship round this week and it's really time to put your best foot forward or as good of a foot as you possibly can with what you've got. Hopefully, we can suggest a couple players that may help if you have injuries or a tough match-up.

Here are the guys I'm looking at that could potentially help your rosters heading into week 16.

QUARTERBACKS

Baker Mayfield, CLE @ NYJ-(35% Owned)

The New York Jets shocked many when they went on the road to Los Angeles and held the Rams offense down but I doubt they'll be able to replicate that, I don't even think the fans or front office want them to replicate that again. The Cleveland Browns are proving to us more and more that they're legit and Baker has been playing a better brand of football. Now, he's not going to win you your championship or your match-up this week but he shouldn't lose it for you either against the Jets who rank 30th against opposing quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts, PHI @ DAL-(47% Owned)

After slicing and dicing up the Arizona Cardinals Jalen Hurts is looking like a real fantasy threat here and a weapon late in the season if you were able to grab him. If not, he may still be available if you've got a middle of the road QB who's just kinda blah, Hurts is sure to spice things up. He's got a pretty good match-up against Dallas although, they have been playing a little bit better as of late.

RUNNING BACKS

Tony Pollard, DAL vs. PHI-(47% Owned)

If you were one of the 47% who either owned Pollard or picked him up late and then actually had the gumption to start him against the 49ers with Zeke out, well done because he had a heck of a game for you. If Elliot were to miss additional time you should feel good about playing the dynamic Pollard in your Championship match-up.

Sony Michel, NE vs. BUF (25% Owned)

Michel has had a down season this year as he's dealt with missing time and in doing so Damien Harris has taken the lead back role. However, with Harris missing week 15, Michel took over and was extremely productive averaging 7.4 yards per carry with 10 carries and 74 yards. He'll look to continue that production against a 21st ranked Bills defense and get in the end zone for the first time this season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashard Higgins, CLE @ NYJ-(26% Owned)

No Odell Beckham, no problems. This has freed up the Browns to run the football more and you won't hear Higgins complaining when he's not getting the football thrown his way, heck he's happy to be on the squad and playing. He's gone three straight games in double-digit fantasy points and has a GREAT match-up with the Jets this week who rank 26th against opposing WRs.

A.J. Green, CIN @ HOU-(47% Owned)

It's been a tough year for the former stud wide-out as he's remained healthy for most of this season but hasn't seen the same type of production we've come to expect from Green. However, he's got an opportunity this week to be a major factor within your fantasy lineup this week for a championship. The Bengals get a terrible Houston secondary who rank 23rd against opposing wide receivers, Tyler Boyd left Monday night's game against the Steelers because of a concussion, and this could lead to Green having a fantasy-relevant day.

Russell Gage, ATL @ KC (31% Owned)

Gage has been an interesting piece for the Atlanta Falcons this season as he's been on the roller coaster of up weeks and down weeks. Without Julio Jones in the lineup last week he had himself a solid game of five catches on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown for almost 18 points. The Falcons will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week and it's expected to be a high-scoring affair. If Jones doesn't play once again, Gage could be solid insurance for your roster.

TIGHT END

Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. PHI (37% Owned)

Your weekly TE dart-throw. He's playing the banged-up Philly secondary who rank 24th against tight ends this season so if you're streaming tight ends I'd look Schultz's way this week.

Best of luck in week 16.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook