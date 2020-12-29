What a day on Christmas for the New Orleans Saints as Saints Nicholas delivered the absolute GOODS with a butt-kicking of the hated Minnesota Vikings and all was right with the world. It made the most joyous day of the year even more joyful and even though the Emotional Saints Fan hadn't always been on his best behavior he still received good news.

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

Alvin Kamara was absolutely cooking as he was thrashing through the snow aka the Vikings defense and tortured them all game long.

Drew Brees doesn't look 100% healthy but maybe he just had a little bit too much pre-Christmas family fun. Although the Saints really didn't need him to do too much as Kamara literally put the team on his back and carried them.

We also get a little guest appearance from Michael Thomas who definitely makes the naughty list this season with all the injuries he's sustained.

In case you missed it, check out this week's Emotional Saints Fan as we're caroling the day away with a homemade Saints Christmas Carol.

