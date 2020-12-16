WHO DAT SAID THEY GONE BEAT THEM, SAINTS... The Philadelphia Eagles is who said and did beat the Saints...

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week the Emotional Saints Fan finds himself not knowing how to handle a loss as it had been ten weeks since the Saints had lost a game.

Their nine-game winning streak was snapped, their 55-game streak not allowing a 100-yard rusher was snapped, and their 28-game streak of scoring in the first-half was snapped.

The offensive line and defensive lines for New Orleans got abused by the Eagles in the trenches and that was a major key to the Saints losing this game 24-21... Also, losing to a 3-8-1 team that was starting a rookie quarterback hurts even more.

Clinching the NFC South will have to wait at least one more week because Tampa Bay won their match-up in Week 14. Sad times for the Emotional Saints Fan this week as he also makes a special call to a "friend" in this one as well.

