Emotional Saints Fan Super Wild Card Weekend-Da Bears

The New Orleans Saints grabbed their 12th win of the season last weekend and finished off the 2020 regular season on a high note.

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers won as well so the Saints were locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs and unlike previous years, this season only the No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye.

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week the Emotional Saints Fan reacts to losing the entire running back room against the Carolina Panthers, getting Michael Thomas back in the mix along with Alvin Kamara, and just how deadly that will be.

Finally, he dives into the Super Wild Card Weekend as New Orleans is set to square off with the Monsters of the Midway aka the Chicago Bears.

Facing the Bears seems to be a game the Saints should win but as Saints fans, we know better than to assume anything... You do remember what happened to us last year, don't you? Oh gosh, what a painful flashback. Alright, I'm done, I promise.

In case you missed it, check it out here as we have some fun getting you ready for the 2020/2021 playoff push. Let's hope we can keep it going into next week.

