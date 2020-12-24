Another week, another loss for the New Orleans Saints but honestly, who thought we were really going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs anyway, right? Oh, you did? My bad...

Each week of this season we'll be following the emotions and taking the temperature of Who Dat Nation and making you a parody video to convey the emotional roller coaster.

This week the Emotional Saints Fan finds himself trying to put a positive spin on a 32-29 loss to the Chiefs but also fighting his alter ego that is pulling at the negative side of being a Saints fan.

Quarterback Drew Brees also returned, surprisingly, in this one after fracturing 11 ribs and having a lung collapse on him. I guess all the calls we made to him finally paid off, you're welcome.

Brees was rusty to begin but he got cooking in the second half of this one and nearly pulled off a come from behind victory.

Despite the loss, the Saints defense played really well as they constantly pressured Mahomes, didn't allow any big plays and got back to containing the running game.

Despite the loss, the Saints defense played really well as they constantly pressured Mahomes, didn't allow any big plays and got back to containing the running game.

Clinching the NFC South will have to wait at least one more week because Tampa Bay won their match-up in Week 15 again.

Check out this week's edition and Happy Holiday's from The Emotional Saints Fan:

