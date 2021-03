No highlights, no problem.

Because of NCAA regulations, KATC sports director Andrew Clay couldn't present highlights from Monday's NCAA Tournament game between LSU and Michigan. Clay did the next best thing. He drew pictures of the highlights in MS Paint and narrated over them.

Here's how that highlight reel looked on air.

Bravo, Andrew! Bravo!

Did You Know These Celebrities are LSU Alums?

The 10 Best Former LSU Tigers in the NFL