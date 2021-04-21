Cincinnati Transfer Tari Eason Joining LSU Basketball Team

The LSU men's basketball team is adding its second transfer in the last couple of weeks as Cincinnati forward Tari Eason announced on Twitter yesterday that he's heading to Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-8 Eason is a former four-star recruit out of Seattle who earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team last season.

He averaged 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Bearcats. His 1.3 blocks per game ranked fourth in the AAC.

Eason was one of six notable Bearcats to enter the transfer portal after last season. Newly hired head coach Wes Miller was able to lure a couple of those players back to the program (freshmen guards Mike Saunders Jr. and Mason Madsen).

Last season the Bearcats went 12-11 and missed out on postseason play.

As far as Will Wade's team, it will look a lot different than last year's. Four players from that second-round NCAA Tournament team have declared for the NBA Draft (only one hasn't signed with an agent).

LSU did land Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson earlier this month. He was the leading scorer for the Tigers this past season.