LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Tests Positive for COVID-19

There was something missing at yesterday's LSU men's basketball game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on campus in Baton Rouge. Well, okay, there weren't any fans there but I mean something else was missing too. Did you happen to notice that LSU Head Basketball Coach Will Wade wasn't on the bench?

Wade did not coach last night's game, which LSU won by a score of 88 to 66 over Sam Houston State because he has tested positive for COVID-19. So, instead of drawing up plays on the whiteboard during time outs, Coach Wade was at home quarantining while LSU Assistant Coach Bill Armstrong took over the team.

You might recall that COVID had already played a part in Monday's game. The game Monday with Sam Houston State was a late add on to the Tigers schedule after the Tigers game with South Florida in Atlanta had to be postponed over the weekend. The issue with the South Florida game had to do with contact tracing issues.

It is unclear just how long Wade will be sidelined or quarantining, we should say. The Tigers' next opponent is scheduled to be the University of New Orleans. That game is set for 8 pm in Baton Rouge. From there the Tigers will take a few days off and next be in action on Saturday morning at 11 am when the University of North Texas comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The LSU Men's program currently has a season record of four wins versus one defeat. The Tigers' lone loss came at the hands of the St. Louis Billikens back on November 28th. Since that loss, the Tigers have won games against Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and most recently Sam Houston State.