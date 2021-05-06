LSU Basketball Center Josh Gray Has Entered Transfer Portal

In the revolving world of college basketball these days, the in-and-out of players for the LSU men's team continues.

According to AL.com writer Matt Zenitz, LSU center Josh Gray has entered the transfer portal.

The 6'10" Gray was part of the Tigers' 2020 signing class that has already lost point guard Jalen Cook who entered the transfer portal and ended up signing with Tulane University. Then, of course, freshman Cam Thomas declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

In his only season with the Tigers, Gray averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 10 appearances. He played behind Trendon Watford and Darius Days in the rotation as well as Shareef O'Neal.

Watford and Days have declared for the NBA Draft and are going through that process. O'Neal is returning next season.

LSU does have one of the top freshmen centers in the country signed for next season in Jerrell Colbert of Germantown, Tennessee.

It has been a busy offseason for Will Wade's team as the Tigers have added three players through the portal: Xavier Pinson (Missouri), Adam Miller (Illinois), and Tari Eason (Cincinnati).