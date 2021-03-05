Pistol Pete Maravich’s College Basketball Mixtape [Video]

When I was a kid, my Dad would tell me stories about “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

“He was a magician on the court,” my Dad would say.

Before Pete died in 1988, he produced a series of videos called “Pistol Pete’s Homework Basketball”.

I watched it many times as a kid. What I didn’t get to see was highlights of his legendary days at LSU.

Thanks to the creation of the internet and YouTube, we get to see how great “Pistol” was at LSU.

Every NB All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

Weirdest Olympic Sports Ever

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships