The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a disappointing weekend after the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game was canceled due to one, single COVID positive test from a Coastal Carolina defensive coach. With that, the entire defensive line would have been out due to contact tracing according to reports.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we discussed how the team dealt with not being able to compete for a Sun Belt Conference Title, how disappointing it was for coach personally, how his players were handling it, and more.

We also dove into if there was ever a possibility of UL playing the Chanticleers in a Bowl Game, playing in the SERVPro First Responders Bowl on the day after Christmas against UTSA, and players that were named to the All-Sun Belt Team.

In case you missed the conversation on Monday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

