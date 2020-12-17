LISTEN: Billy Napier on Coastal Carolina Championship Week

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off one of their most important regular-season victories in program history after they finally beat Appalachian State, a team they had never defeated before.

This past weekend Louisiana was off on a bye-week and the Cajuns stood pat at the 19th spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings and set up an epic showdown between them and the 12th ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt title game in Conway, SC this Saturday, December 19th.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we discussed how the team has improved from game one until now, which guys have surprised and stepped up for them this season, and more.

We also dove into the game coming up this weekend against Coastal, the challenges that face their offense, and challenges that face their defense.

Hopefully, the third time heading to the Sun Belt Championship Game for a third straight year is a charm.

In case you missed the conversation on Thursday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

