FAU Offers Carencro’s Bailey Despanie

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a school in The Sunshine State.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by FAU.

Last week, Despanie was offered by the Tulane Green Wave.

Also last week, Despanie was offered by Prairie View.

Despanie, who has now reportedly received four offers, was offered by South Alabama last month.

Last month, Despanie paid a visit to Louisiana.

A 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Currently a junior, Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.