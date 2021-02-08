Report: UL Football to Hire Jeff Norrid as Offensive Line Coach

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier has found his new offensive line coach for the 2021 season.

On the same day it was learned that former offensive/coordinator Rob Sale was leaving Louisiana to head to the professional ranks, Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network shared on social media that Jeff Norrid, who served as the offensive line coach at FAU for the past two seasons, will become the new offensive line coach for the Cajuns.

Sale, who served as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach for the Cajuns for the past three seasons has been hired as the new offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

Napier and Norrid are familiar with one another, as Napier served as an analyst at Alabama in 2011, before returning as the receivers coach for the Crimson Tide from 2013-2016, while Norrid served as an offensive quality control assistant from 2009-2014.

Norrid began his coaching career as a student assistant at Arkansas from two years (2003-2004), before becoming a graduate assistant for Arkansas from 2005-2008.

After his six years at Alabama, Norrid worked as an offensive analyst at Auburn for two years (2015-2016), prior to being named to the FAU staff in 2018.

This seems like a perfect fit for the Cajuns.

Although Sale was the offensive coordinator it was Napier who called the plays. There is no word yet on who the next offensive coordinator will be.

Earlier, this story erroneously reported Norrid was the new offensive coordinator.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.