SWAC School Offers Carencro’s John Miller

A local prep standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a school affiliated with the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

John Miller, Jr., who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media recently that he has been extended an offer by Alcorn St., a Division I (FCS) school located in Lorman, Mississippi.

A 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive tackle, Miller is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Miller has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Southern and Texas Southern.