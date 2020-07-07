Kansas Offers Carencro’s Bailey Despanie

A local prep football standout may have already committed to a state school, but that's not stopping the former head football coach at LSU from trying to get him to change his mind.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered a scholarship by Kansas, who is coached by Les Miles, the head coach at LSU from 2005-2016.

Back in May, Despanie committed to Tulane.

Also in May, Despanie was offered by McNeese St., Houston Baptist, and Southeastern Louisiana

In April, Despanie was offered by FAU and Prairie View.

South Alabama offered Despanie back in March.

A 6-foot, 160-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.