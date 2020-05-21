McNeese St. Offers Carencro’s Bailey Despanie

A local prep football standout has received an offer from a state school.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Wednesday he has been offered by McNeese St.

Earlier this month, Despanie was offered by Houston Baptist and southeastern Louisiana.

Last month, Despanie was offered by FAU, Tulane, and Prairie View.

Despanie, who compiled 83 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2019, was offered by South Alabama in March.

Also in March, Despanie paid a visit to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Currently a junior, Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.