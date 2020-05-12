Carencro’s Kendrell Williams Offered by Two Schools

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition in their quest to add a talented local prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Kendrell Williams, a running back at Carencro High School, shared on social media recently offered scholarships by Northwestern St. and Utah St.

Last week, Williams was offered by Lamar.

Earlier this month, Williams was offered by Army.

Back in April, Williams was offered by the likes of Texas St. and Louisiana Tech

Back in February, Williams shared that he had been offered by Louisiana.

As a junior in 2019, Williams rushed for 1,935 yards, to go along with 25 touchdowns, earning him All-District, All-Acadiana, and LSWA Class 4A All-State honors.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Williams is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Williams has also reportedly been offered by Nicholls St.