Carencro Defeats Edna Karr 35-19 To Win 2nd State Championship

For the first time since 1992, the Carencro Bears football team are state champions.

Carencro defeated the Edna Karr Cougars 35-19 on Tuesday night, procuring their second football state championship in school history, earning the 4A crown.

The Cougars threatened to score on their opening possession of the game, driving into the red zone before Bears defensive back Jaylon John came up with a big interception.

On the ensuing drive, Edna Karr stopped Carencro on 4th down at Cougars 40 yard line.

Both defenses set the tone early, leading to a scoreless first quarter.

The second quarter started the same way as the first, but with a flipped script as Carencro turned it over with a fumble, then Edna Karr's drive ended on a 4th down stop by the Bears defense.

Carencro scored the first points of the game, midway through the 2nd quarter.

Louisiana sports writer Jerit Roser shared the highlight on his Twitter feed.

Following Prejan's touchdown, the Cougars answered with a quick scoring drive, capped off on a deep pass to Aaron Anderson.

A few minutes later, Anderson scored another touchdown for the Cougars, but the Bears blocked the extra point, as Ed Karr clung to a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Carencro's offense came out on fire in the 3rd quarter, quickly driving down the field to take a 14-13 lead.

The Bears added to their lead on their next offensive possesion.

On the ensuing drive, Edna Karr faced a crucial 4th down from the Bears 17-yard line, and turned it into another Aaron Anderson touchdown, as he took a reverse to the house, closing the gap to 22-19.

Late in the 3rd quarter, Carencro running back and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun commit Kendrell Williams broke off a 40-yard run to paydirt, extending the Bears lead to 29-19.

Carencro began to consistently win the battle in the trenches, turning away Ed Karr on 4th down multiple times in the 4th quarter, and leaning on a physical run game to milk the clock.

The Bears laid the final dagger when Traylon Prejean rushing in another score, giving Carencro a 35-19 win, and their first state title since Kevin Faulk was their starting quarterback.