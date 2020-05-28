Carencro’s Bailey Despanie Commits to Tulane

A local prep football standout will be playing his future college football at a state school.

Bailey Despanie, who currently attends Carencro High School, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to Tulane.

Earlier this month, Despanie was offered by McNeese St., Houston Baptist, and Southeastern Louisiana

Last month, Despanie was offered by FAU, Tulane, and Prairie View.

Despanie, who compiled 83 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2019, was offered by South Alabama in March.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback, Despanie also plays basketball at Carencro.

Despanie is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.