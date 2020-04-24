Central Arkansas Offers STM’s Phillip Bourque

A local prep football standout has been offered by a Southland Conference school.

St. Thomas More long snapper Phillip Bourque shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered by Central Arkansas.

The offer from Central Arkansas is Bourque's first from a Division I program.

Currently a senior at STM, Bourque will be eligible at the collegiate level in the fall.

Bourque has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Ripon, Culver-Stockton, Allegheny College, St. Norbert College, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Mississippi College, Louisiana College, and the College of Wooster.

Congrats on the offer Phillip!