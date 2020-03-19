Air Force Offers STM’s Dominic Zepherin

One local prep standout has received his third offer from a Division I school.

St. Thomas More defensive back Dominic Zepherin was recently offered by the Air Force Academy.

Last month, Zepherin was offered by Navy.

Also last month, Zepehrin was offered by South Alabama.

Zepherin has also reportedly been offered by two Ivy League schools, Dartmouth, Yale, Harvard, and Cornell.

Ivy League schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Zepherin was a member of STM's Division II state title team in 2019 and was named to the All-Acadiana Team.

Scheduled to graduate this spring, Zepherin currently sports a 4.0 GPA and scored a 24 on his ACT.