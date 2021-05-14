Best Players Ever Drafted By Saints From Each MWC School

Who are the best players that the New Orleans Saints drafted from each school in the Mountain West Conference in the history of the franchise?

Remember; these players had to be drafted by the Saints from that particular school. So, players that the Saints traded for, or signed as free agents, don't qualify.

Also, keep in mind; conferences have realigned quite a bit over the last 40 years or so, and the Mountain West Conference, which formed in 1999 is no exception, with former members BYU (2011), Utah (2011), and TCU (2012) leaving the league.

You'll also notice that the Saints have never drafted a player from numerous Mountain West Conference schools, with the pickings slim on others.

That being said, we're doing all of the conferences, so we're not skipping the Mountain West.

Below are the best players from each of the Mountain West Conference schools who were drafted by the Saints: