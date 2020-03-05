WKU Offers Acadiana’s Cameron George

One local prep football standout recently received his fourth offer, including his first from an FBS program.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, was offered by Western Kentucky.

Earlier this week, George shared on social media that he visited UL.

The Cajuns have not yet offered George, although he has recently received offers from Dartmouth, Grambling St., and Harding University.

The offers from those three schools were the first for George, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound pass rusher.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.