Two Comeaux Football Players Offered by NAIA School

A couple of prep standouts at Comeaux High School were recently offered an opportunity to extend their respective athletic/academic careers by an NAIA school located in the midwest.

Javen Etienne and Jacob Simon both shared on social media on Wednesday that they have been offered by Missouri Baptist, an NAIA school, located in Creve Couer, Missouri.

NAIA schools do not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Etienne is a 6-foot, 190-pound outside linebacker, while Simon is a 5-foot-10, 263-pound offensive/defensive lineman.

Both are scheduled to graduate from Comeaux next spring.