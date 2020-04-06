Oklahoma Offers Comeaux’s Malik Nabers

Comeaux High School football standout Malik Nabers has reportedly received his 16th scholarship offer from a Power 5 school, but not at the position other schools have offered him at.

One of the top prep receivers in the country, Nabers was recently offered by Oklahoma as a defensive back.

Nabers was recently offered by Michigan St. and Syracuse.

Earlier in March Nabers was offered by Kentucky.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nabers, who is currently a junior at Comeaux, and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021, received his first Division I offer from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last May.

Other Power 5 schools that have reportedly offered Nabers include Boston College, Georgia, Virginia, Miami, Utah, Louisville, Mississippi St., Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona St., and Tennessee.

Tulane, ULM, South Alabama, Houston, Memphis, Hawaii, and Louisiana Tech are other schools that have reportedly extended offers to Nabers.