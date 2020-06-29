Comeaux’s Malik Nabers Narrows His Choice of Schools to Two

Comeaux High School football standout Malik Nabers, one of the more highly-recruited players in the state, has apparently narrowed his choice of potential colleges to two SEC schools.

One of the top prep receivers in the country, Nabers recently unveiled the final two teams on his list; Georgia and Mississippi St.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nabers is scheduled to graduate next spring.

Regarded as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, Nabers also received offers from such schools as Louisiana, Arizona, Arizona St., Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn St., South Alabama, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Tulane, Utah, and Virginia.