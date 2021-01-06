Doug Dotson Leaving Comeaux

There will be a new head football coach at Comeaux High School in 2021.

Doug Dotson resigned as the head coach at Comeaux earlier this week, after seven seasons at the school, including six seasons as the Spartans' head man.

The next stop for Dotson will be to go back to the Baton Rouge area, where he worked as an assistant coach at multiple schools during his career, as he will serve as defensive coordinator at Walker High School next season.

After taking over for former Comeaux head coach Kevin Magee prior to the 2015 season, Dotson guided the Spartans to an overall record of 23-36.

After missing the postseason in 2015, Dotson led the Spartans to four-consecutive postseason appearances (2016-2019), before missing out in 2020.

Also the former head coach at both Central High School (2007-2011) and Erath (2012-2013), Dotson compiled an overall record of 23-21, giving him an all-time record of 46-57 over ten seasons.

Prior to his time as a head coach, Dotson previously served as an assistant coach at such programs as Breaux Bridge, St. Thomas More, Port Barre, Plaquemine, Central, and Redemptorist.

Central and Redemptorist both captured state championships with Dotson as a staff member.

We wish Coach Dotson the very best at Walker High School, and in all of his future endeavors.