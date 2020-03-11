Comeaux’s Malik Nabers Receives 11th Power Five Offer

Comeaux High School football standout Malik Nabers has reportedly received his 11th scholarship offer from a Power 5 school, including his fourth from an ACC school.

Nabers, a receiver, was offered by the University of Kentucky this week.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nabers, who is currently a junior at Comeaux, and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021, received his first Division I offer from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last May.

Other Power 5 schools that have reportedly offered Nabers include Virginia, Miami, Utah, Louisville, Mississippi St., Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona St., and Tennessee.

Tulane, ULM, South Alabama, Houston, Memphis, Hawaii, and Louisiana Tech are other schools that have reportedly extended offers to Nabers.