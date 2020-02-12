Two Local Prep Stars Named Top 300 FCS Recruits

Two local high school football stars were recently ranked among the best FCS recruits in the entire nation.

College football writer Brian McLaughlin recently listed Lafayette Christian Academy linebacker Princeton Malbrue and Comeaux defensive back Tyreke Boyd among his top 300 FCS recruits in the country.

Malbrue, who signed to play at Northwestern St., is ranked #198, while Boyd, who signed with Nicholls St., is listed at #222.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Malbrue, who carries a 3.8 GPA, also plays baseball at LCA, is scheduled to graduate in the spring.

Malbrue was also reportedly been offered by such schools as Army, Sam Houston St., McNeese St., Cornell, South Alabama, Houston Baptist, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, and Southern.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Boyd, who will also graduate this spring, was also reportedly been offered by such schools as ULM, Southern, Houston Baptist, South Alabama, McNeese, Lamar, Prairie View, and Toledo.