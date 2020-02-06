Comeaux’s Malik Nabers Receives 8th Power Five Offer

Comeaux High School football standout Malik Nabers has reportedly received his eight scholarship offer from a Power 5 school, including his second from an ACC school.

Nabers, a receiver, was offered by the University of Virginia this week.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nabers, who is currently a junior at Comeaux, and is scheduled to graduate in 2021, received his first Division I offer from the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns back in May.

Other Power 5 schools that have reportedly offered Nabers include Utah, Louisville, Mississippi St., Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona St., and Tennessee.

Tulane, ULM, South Alabama, and Louisiana Tech are other schools that have reportedly extended offers to Nabers.