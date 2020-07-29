Comeaux’s Malik Nabers Commits to Miss. St.

Comeaux High School football standout Malik Nabers, one of the more highly-recruited players in the state, has apparently decided to play his college football in The Magnolia State.

One of the top receivers in the country, Nabers shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Mississippi St.

Late last month, Nabers narrowed his choice of potential colleges to two SEC schools, Mississippi St. and Georgia.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Nabers is scheduled to graduate next spring.

Regarded as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, Nabers also received offers from such schools as Louisiana, Arizona, Arizona St., Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Hawaii, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn St., South Alabama, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Tulane, Utah, and Virginia.