Toddler Encourages Dad to Join Him on Climbing Wall [VIDEO]

How cute is this?

Watch as a toddler encourages his dad to climb a rock wall so that they can go down the slide together.

Throughout the video, the toddler tells his dad that, "He can do it." Dad tries to explain to his child that he is too big to be on the wall, but the little boy was not hearing any excuses.

Of course, the dad is too big to climb on the small structure, but the toddler thinks that his dad is scared.

This is adorable. Enjoy.