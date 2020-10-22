Former UL Star Justin Hamilton Impresses in 2020 NFL Debut

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout found himself back in the NFL on Monday night, playing in front of a national television audience.

Justin "Juice" Hamilton, who was a fixture on the Louisiana defensive front for four seasons, from 2011-2014, was signed off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to their active 53-man roster on Monday.

Just a few hours later, Hamilton was in uniform for the Cowboys' Monday Night Football contest against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of a national television audience.

Based on how well he played, Hamilton should have plenty more opportunities.

Although the Cowboys lost, 38-10, Hamilton had a career night, in terms of tackles, recording three stops, including one solo tackle.

On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that Hamilton, based on his play, could see more action in the near future.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, Hamilton spent one week on the Cowboys active roster last season, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs after training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton appeared in four games for Kansas City in 2018, after playing in one game for the Chiefs, as well as three with the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017.

In parts of 9 career NFL games, Hamilton has compiled six career tackles, including a half-sack.

The 27-year old Hamilton has also spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Eagles, and Chiefs.

In his collegiate career, Hamilton played in 51 career games at UL, recording 102 tackles, including 29 for a loss of yards, and 14 sacks.

As a senior in 2014, Hamilton was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.