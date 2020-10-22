The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off their first loss of the season last Wednesday against Coastal Carolina and that'll test their resolve heading for a difficult UAB team this week.

Every week on The Word With G I'll be talking with head coach Billy Napier as we'll recap the weekend that was, talk about the good, the bad and where they can improve, injuries, the upcoming opponent, and much more.

During this week's conversation, we got into what the team learned about itself from watching the film from the Coastal Carolina loss, how he expects them to handle the adversity, and how practices have been over the past week.

We also talked about QB Levi Lewis utilizing his legs more, a special tribute to DJ Looney, the upcoming challenges that face his bunch traveling to UAB, and spending time with family during downtime.

The Cajuns are off to Birmingham this Friday to face the 4-1 UAB Blazers of Conference USA, they currently sit atop the Western Division.

In case you missed the conversation on Wednesday with coach Nape you can catch it right here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook