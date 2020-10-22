Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report, Michael Thomas Did Not Practice

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The second of three injury/practice participation reports this week was released today by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, who face off against one another this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at noon.

It offers a few clues into who may miss the game Sunday, and it's looking like Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas may miss another game.

After an injury setback to his hamstring yesterday, Thomas was downgraded at practice, not seeing the field at all.

Thomas has not played since week 1 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the final minutes of a double-digit win.

Entering week 5, it appeared he might return, but was not active for the game against the Chargers. He punched teammate C.J. Gardner Johnson in practice, then was verbally insubordinate to the coaching staff, leading to his discipline.

Now, it's a hamstring injury keeping him off the field.

New Orleans offense has had stagnant moments this season, and a return of Thomas in the lineup would be a welcome boost.

For Carolina, star running back Christian McCaffrey remains on Injured Reserve, and according to multiple reports, is not expected to come off of it this week.

Here's a rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

CBJanoris JenkinsShoulderFPFP
WRDeonte HarrisHamstringFPFP
CBJustin HardeeHamstringLPLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringLPDNP
TTerron ArmsteadHandDNPLP
GNick EastonConcussionDNPDNP
WRBennie FowlerShoulderDNPDNP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNPLP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBEli AppleHamstringFPFP
RBTrenton CannonNeckFPFP
RBMike DavisAnkleFPFP
CBDonte JacksonToeLPLP
DTZach KerrToeLPLP
GJohn MillerAnkleLPDNP
WRCurtis SamuelKneeLPLP
CBRasul DouglasNIRDNP
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: carolina panthers, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints, saints vs panthers injury report, terron armstead
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top