The second of three injury/practice participation reports this week was released today by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, who face off against one another this Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at noon.

It offers a few clues into who may miss the game Sunday, and it's looking like Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas may miss another game.

After an injury setback to his hamstring yesterday, Thomas was downgraded at practice, not seeing the field at all.

Thomas has not played since week 1 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in the final minutes of a double-digit win.

Entering week 5, it appeared he might return, but was not active for the game against the Chargers. He punched teammate C.J. Gardner Johnson in practice, then was verbally insubordinate to the coaching staff, leading to his discipline.

Now, it's a hamstring injury keeping him off the field.

New Orleans offense has had stagnant moments this season, and a return of Thomas in the lineup would be a welcome boost.

For Carolina, star running back Christian McCaffrey remains on Injured Reserve, and according to multiple reports, is not expected to come off of it this week.

Here's a rundown of the Thursday injury report for both teams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder FP FP WR Deonte Harris Hamstring FP FP CB Justin Hardee Hamstring LP LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP DNP T Terron Armstead Hand DNP LP G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP WR Bennie Fowler Shoulder DNP DNP S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Eli Apple Hamstring FP FP RB Trenton Cannon Neck FP FP RB Mike Davis Ankle FP FP CB Donte Jackson Toe LP LP DT Zach Kerr Toe LP LP G John Miller Ankle LP DNP WR Curtis Samuel Knee LP LP CB Rasul Douglas NIR DNP