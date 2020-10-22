True freshman quarterback T.J. Finley will see his first collegiate action this Saturday in Baton Rouge when LSU hosts South Carolina.

LSU starter Myles Brennan is dealing with an abdomen injury and will be unable to play.

Finley prepped at Ponchatoula High School, and may not be the only true freshman who sees time under center this Saturday night.

Max Johnson, son of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson, could also get reps at QB against the Gamecocks.

Brennan suffered the core injury on October 10th in the loss to Missouri.

LSU (1-2) didn't play a scheduled game last Saturday at Florida due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators football program.

Kickoff Saturday night in Baton Rouge is set for 6:00.