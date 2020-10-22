NFL Predictions – Week 7

It's time for predictions for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had another good week last week, going 10-4.

With that solid week, I'm off to a pretty decent start in 2020, with an overall record of 61-29-1.

Let's try to keep in going this week.

Week 7 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Steelers at Titans---What's there not to like about this game? Both teams are unbeaten and look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. I'm going with the home team in this won, but six weeks through the season, the Steelers look like the best team in football. That's not to say that I'd pick them to win the Super Bowl at this moment, but right now, they have my vote as the best team in football. This should be a really good one, and a must-watch for any football fan.

Cowboys at Washington---What is there to like about a game featuring a 2-4 team taking on a 1-5 team? Well, first-place is on the line for one and could be on the line for the other. The Cowboys looked positively putrid on Monday night, and to be honest, that adjective probably best describes them the entire year. They've won two games but were fortunate in both, needing a crazy collapse by the Falcons to win one game, and had two touchdowns called back against the Giants to win the other. Still, even with the Dak Prescott injury, along with injuries on the offensive line, I expect them to bounce back this week, against a Washington team that is also dreadful. Let's face it; the entire NFC East is bad, which is why the Cowboys are in first-place at 2-4. What's intriguing is how many wins will the NFC East champion have this season?

Seahawks at Cardinals---The Seahawks are 5-0, while the Cardinals are 4-2. Again, I'm taking the home team, for two reasons; 1)---Seattle is due to lose, and 2)---Arizona has a high octane offense going up again a defense which is currently dead last in the league, allowing 471.2 yards-per-game. Advantage Cardinals.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 7:

Giants at Eagles---Eagles

Lions at Falcons---Lions

Browns at Bengals---Browns

Steelers at Titans---Titans

Panthers at Saints---Saints

Bills at Jets---Bills

Cowboys at Washington---Cowboys

Packers at Texans---Packers

Seahawks at Cardinals---Cardinals

Cheifs at Broncos---Chiefs

49ers at Patriots---Patriots

Jaguars at Chargers---Chargers

Buccaneers at Raiders---Buccaneers

Bears at Rams---Rams