Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant has not played in a game since the 2017 season.

After 8 years with the Dallas Cowboys, he was released, then signed with the New Orleans Saints nine weeks into the 2018 season, only to tear his Achilles tendon on the last play of practice that week.

Many speculated he would never play in the NFL again.

While Bryant isn't scheduled to suit up in a game yet, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Bryant will sign with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, as long as he passes his physical.

Unlike previous seasons, NFL teams can carry up to 5 players on their 16 player practice squad, who have more than 3 accrued NFL seasons.

In a year with more rules allowing for roster wiggle room due to COVID-19, the odds of Bryant being called up from the practice squad to the active roster are high.

He tried out for the Ravens in August but was not offered a contract at the time.

Baltimore is heading into their bye week before their next scheduled game on November 1st against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, nearly three calendar years since his last NFL action, Bryant appears to be one step closer to playing on Sundays.