Coach O’s Alleged Bedroom Pics With Younger Woman Leak Online [Photos]

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has had quite a 2020.

The Tigers wrapped up a perfect 15-0 season and National Championship last January. Coronavirus swept across the globe shortly thereafter. Then Coach O's marriage of 23 years ended when he and former wife Kelly went through a divorce.

LSU is off to a rough 1-2 start following the dream season and will start a true freshman quarterback Saturday night against South Carolina.

In off the field news, a photo of Orgeron surfaced on-line of him in bed with a younger woman, as well as a photo of him next to the woman in a pool.

Social media went crazy.

Coach O has not corroborated the photos, and I don't expect him to.