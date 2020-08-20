Reds Suspend Thom Brennaman & Release Statement Following His On-Air Slur

Cincinnati Reds television play-by-play broadcaster Thom Brennaman said last night he didn't know if he would ever be on the air again calling sports. It was one of the last things he spoke before being replaced in the booth in the 5th inning of the second game of a double-header by Jim Day.

Brennaman was replaced because of his offensive homophobic slur he spoke on-air at the beginning of the broadcast, not realizing his microphone was on.

The Reds were playing in Kansas City, and Brennaman said they were in "one of the (homophobic slur) capitals of the world."

Video of the slur began to circulate on social media shortly thereafter, and by the time the 5th inning of the DH began, Brennaman began a lengthy on-air apology, while also calling a homerun.

The Reds organization released the following statement on the matter this morning.

"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman. He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.

"In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended."

Brennaman, 56, has called Reds games on TV or radio for 27 years, serves as an NFL play-by-play announcer on FOX, and has worked in sports media for over 30 years.

His father, Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, was the Cincinnati Reds radio play-by-play announcer from 1974 to 2019.

In 2011, Marty caused a stir while hosting Marshall's baseball banquet. He criticized Marshall University building a $2.5 million softball park while not having a baseball park, reportedly saying the President of the University "must be queer for softball".